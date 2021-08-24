Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 58,247 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of SecureWorks worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

