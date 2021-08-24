Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,298 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.58. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

