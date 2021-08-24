Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZFSVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $441.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.12. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

