ZUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $250,948.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

