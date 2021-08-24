Zynga (ZNGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line besides recent releases like Farmville 3. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang.”

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,464,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,063. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

