-$0.13 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 21,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.