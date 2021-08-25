-$0.15 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

