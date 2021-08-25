$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

