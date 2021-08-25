$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 85,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,807. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $952.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

