$0.32 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 818,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,251. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12. Scientific Games has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $80.81.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

