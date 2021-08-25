$0.36 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 402,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,922. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

