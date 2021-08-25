$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 162,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

