$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 162,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.