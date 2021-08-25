$0.49 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

