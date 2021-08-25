$0.57 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The Western Union also posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.