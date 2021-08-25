$0.76 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS remained flat at $$83.05 during trading on Wednesday. 33,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

