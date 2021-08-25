$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,419. Paychex has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $74,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.