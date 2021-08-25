$0.83 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,531,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30. Navient has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

