$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,420,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

