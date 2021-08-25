0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and $138,067.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071067 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

