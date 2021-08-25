0xcert Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $852,796.87 and $105,398.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.