$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 45,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

