$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

