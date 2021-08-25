$1.03 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,468. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

