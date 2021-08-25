$1.05 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,197. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

