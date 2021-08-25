-$1.05 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

