$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $325.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.80.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.