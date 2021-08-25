$1.16 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.