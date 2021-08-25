$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 831,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,544,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 236,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 12,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,438. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

