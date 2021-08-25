$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. Kadant reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $203.62. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.40.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

