$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.