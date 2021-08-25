$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE CVI opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

