$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

