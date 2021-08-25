$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81.
In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
