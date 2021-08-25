1,016,426 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,016,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,456,000. Affirm comprises 13.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $38,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AFRM traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. 81,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
