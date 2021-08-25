1,016,426 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,016,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,456,000. Affirm comprises 13.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $38,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. 81,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist decreased their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.