$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $106.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

