10,846 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

