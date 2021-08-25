10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $120,092.70 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

TXG stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. 299,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

