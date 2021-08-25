10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 270 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

