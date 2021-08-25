118,779 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.30. 1,036,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,413. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

