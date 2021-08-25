$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

