$136.94 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $136.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.56 million and the highest is $161.85 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $581.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

CGC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

