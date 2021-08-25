141,743 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.15% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

