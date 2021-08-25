$145.18 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $580.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,363 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,611 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

