15,354 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 765,547 shares of company stock worth $78,623,846 over the last quarter.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.54. 65,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,595. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

