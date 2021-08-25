$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 million to $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $64.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

