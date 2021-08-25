16,759 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,180. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

