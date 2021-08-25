$17.69 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

XNCR stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 105,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

