18,258 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.08. 144,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

