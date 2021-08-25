184,784 Shares in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.49% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,492,000 after purchasing an additional 334,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB remained flat at $$51.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB).

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.