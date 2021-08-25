$189.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $189.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.81 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $135.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $449,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.