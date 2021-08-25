19,033 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

PWR traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,820. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.